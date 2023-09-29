Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 577,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 304,190 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

