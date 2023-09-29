Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $290.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.14.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $301.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

