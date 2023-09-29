Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.10 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Match Group has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $467,703. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

