Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

