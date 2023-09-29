Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $323,510.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total transaction of $196,555.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.2 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $328.92 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

