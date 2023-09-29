HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) EVP Valerie Pompa Sells 5,000 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DINO opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

