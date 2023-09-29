Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.55.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KEYS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.40. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keysight Technologies
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.