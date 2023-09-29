Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,675,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

