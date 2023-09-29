Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $230.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $168.52 and a twelve month high of $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

