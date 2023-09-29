Analysts Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) PT at $30.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 44.4% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

