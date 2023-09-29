John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $703.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $703.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDGJF

John Wood Group Stock Performance

John Wood Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

(Get Free Report

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.