Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.71 and a twelve month high of C$39.87.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2842026 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

