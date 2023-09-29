Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a P/E ratio of -86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

