Analysts Set Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCS. Bank of America upped their price target on Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Oculis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oculis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Oculis Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at $4,838,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.10 on Friday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.