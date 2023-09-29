Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 2,586.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,586.89 ($31.59).

BWY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($33.95) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($30.53) to GBX 2,685 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($33.95) to GBX 2,680 ($32.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Bellway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bellway

Bellway Price Performance

Bellway Company Profile

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,304 ($28.14) on Friday. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 1,589.50 ($19.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,570 ($31.38). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,170.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,193.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.