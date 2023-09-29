Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 2,586.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,586.89 ($31.59).
BWY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($33.95) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($30.53) to GBX 2,685 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($33.95) to GBX 2,680 ($32.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
