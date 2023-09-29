American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get American Well alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMWL

American Well Trading Down 2.5 %

American Well stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. American Well has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $327.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 226.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Well

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $27,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,302,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $162,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $27,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,302,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,848 shares of company stock valued at $605,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Well by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Well by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 14.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 873,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 112,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.