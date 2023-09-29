Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,975,561.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,730 shares of company stock worth $8,155,690. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of MCW opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

