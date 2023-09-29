NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy
NuStar Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
NS opened at $17.54 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.52 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 162.85% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
NuStar Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 202.53%.
NuStar Energy Company Profile
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NuStar Energy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.