Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $221.31 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4,272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

