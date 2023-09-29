StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVD Equipment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 32,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 820,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

