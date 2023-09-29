StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,449,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,745.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

