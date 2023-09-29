Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ATRA opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,437.45% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.