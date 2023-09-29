Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,437.45% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
