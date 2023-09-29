Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Bumble has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. Bumble’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bumble by 236.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

