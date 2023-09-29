StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.