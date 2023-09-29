BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 56,603 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 449,235 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 614,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

