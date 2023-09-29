Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Cingulate Trading Up 5.9 %

CING stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.49. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 1,823,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,002,735.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,798,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cingulate during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

