Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $114.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.21.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $352,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

