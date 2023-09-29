Essent Group’s (ESNT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,997.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,997.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,198,000 after buying an additional 89,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

