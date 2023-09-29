TD Cowen Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $209.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $212.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $195.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.68.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

