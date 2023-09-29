Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $139.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $87.13 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.