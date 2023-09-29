908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

908 Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

MASS stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in 908 Devices by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.