Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $212.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $833,882.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 111,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,132,622.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,912,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

