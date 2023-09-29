Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. Textron has a 1-year low of $58.13 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after buying an additional 1,476,395 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Textron by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after buying an additional 1,032,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 27,681.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,325,000 after purchasing an additional 992,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,463,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

