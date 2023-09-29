SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SomaLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLGC

SomaLogic Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $2.36 on Monday. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $443.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.67.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 139.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts forecast that SomaLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 32.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 10.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SomaLogic

(Get Free Report)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.