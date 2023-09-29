The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $195.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average is $145.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

