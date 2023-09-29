Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.
Shares of SLGC opened at $2.36 on Monday. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 139.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
