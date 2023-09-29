Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

SomaLogic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLGC opened at $2.36 on Monday. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 139.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,741,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 158.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 3,965,138 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 28.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,613,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,381 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 10,196.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,510,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 2,913.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

