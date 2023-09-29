Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $53.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.15%.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

