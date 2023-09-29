Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.
Quantum-Si Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $240.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si
About Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum-Si
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.