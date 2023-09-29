Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $240.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,754,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after buying an additional 1,055,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 308,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 422,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum-Si by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

