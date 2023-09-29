California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRC. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,572,000 after buying an additional 130,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of California Resources by 508.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,593,000 after buying an additional 1,054,819 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,636,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

