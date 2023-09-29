Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $325.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $259.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,872,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

