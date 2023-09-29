Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $345.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.12. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $347.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Read More

