RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays downgraded RTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut RTX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. RTX has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

