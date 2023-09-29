Needham & Company LLC Lowers I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $23.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.27 on Monday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

