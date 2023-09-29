Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Curis Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of Curis stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Curis had a negative net margin of 471.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,136,297 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Curis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,517,858 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,073,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 814,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

