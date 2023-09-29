Morgan Stanley Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $58.50

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $58.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.43.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.