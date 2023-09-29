Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $238.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $215.53 on Monday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $131.21 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.