Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,768 shares of company stock valued at $243,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.