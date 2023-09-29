Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

