Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.04.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $106.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.