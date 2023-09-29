Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $609.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 486,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 121,581 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

